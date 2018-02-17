Sixth suspect in Edgewood armed robbery arrested; 1 more still at large | KOB 4
Sixth suspect in Edgewood armed robbery arrested; 1 more still at large

David Lynch
February 17, 2018 06:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – State police say one man connected to a deadly Edgewood shooting last weekend remains at large Saturday after a sixth suspect was arrested late Friday night in Albuquerque.

Authorities released the identities of those seven total suspects earlier in the evening Friday, saying five of them had been arrested. Misty Nevarez was arrested a few hours later. 

Daniel Martinez is still being sought by police. He is a 5-foot-11-inch man with tattoos on his face and neck. Police say he also goes by "DJ" and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

MORE: Vigil held for beloved Edgewood man shot during armed robbery

APD Spokesperson Simon Drobik said the department has been working with multiple other agencies, including state police and Edgewood police, to find the suspects. 

If you spot Martinez, call state police at (505)841-9256 option #3 or 911.


David Lynch


February 17, 2018 06:21 PM
Created: February 17, 2018 12:33 PM

