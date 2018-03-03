Small biz recovers from break-in, flooded store with help from community | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Small biz recovers from break-in, flooded store with help from community

Joy Wang
March 03, 2018 09:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A small hole visible in a local business is much more than a small inconvenience after the business was broken into sometime Friday night or Saturday morning.

Advertisement

"My employee came in this morning to get everything going. I got a frantic phone call; she noticed that this store was completely flooded," said Q Meyers, owner of Q's Cakes and Sweets Boutique on Central Avenue. 

The icing on top – the business's register was also stolen.

"I thought a pipe had burst so I'm thinking, 'Oh my gosh, did I leave the water on?'" Meyers said. "But once I heard about the register, I immediately felt my heart drop. I knew it was a break-in, I just knew."

Right next to her store, Meyers says someone unhinged a door, walked through the vacant part of the building, then gained access into the boutique's bathroom by cutting through the wall…as well as a waterline.

"We had a tasting scheduled for a wedding that we had to cancel," she said. "We weren't able to make anything for today, so we're not making money at all."

On Saturday, instead of baking, the business had a lot of cleaning ahead of them. In a video posted to Facebook, Meyers announced the shop would be closed in the meantime, and asked volunteers to donate supplies or their time to help in the cleanup process.

The plea worked. More than a dozen people showed up, including Cynthia Thompson.

"She put out a cry for help and I had to be there," said Thompson, also a friend of Meyers's. "I love her. We all came together to support her and to lift her up."

It took just a few hours for the store to be all cleaned up.

"I truly believe in reaping-and-sowing. So you might not see it right away, but eventually it will come back to you," Meyers said. "All of these volunteers, to me, it shows that all of the things I've done is finally coming back to me."

And it's just in time for a major event coming up this week.

"In the midst of all that, you know, like they say, with rain comes a rainbow – Facebook is coming to visit us on Tuesday. They selected us as one of three small businesses to feature in a campaign," Meyers said. 

It's the latest development in what started as a bad situation, now turned into something sweet.

"To see people taste my food, my cakes and when they get that 'OMG,' that face like, 'OMG, that is so good,' that is like the best feeling in the world," she said. "I absolutely love it. Absolutely love it."

For those interested, Meyers says the best way to help her recover from the break-in is by going to the shop at Central and Vassar and buying cupcakes.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Joy Wang


Updated: March 03, 2018 09:19 PM
Created: March 03, 2018 07:53 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

2-block stretch of Broadway closed after accident involving motorcyclist
2-block stretch of Broadway closed after accident involving motorcyclist
Man behind bars after allegedly shooting gun in road rage incident
Man behind bars after allegedly shooting gun in road rage incident
APD: 1 dead, none in custody after overnight shooting
APD: 1 dead, none in custody after overnight shooting
Teen suspects in fatal shooting say they were being chased by victim
Teen suspects in fatal shooting say they were being chased by victim
Southern New Mexico teen convicted of making threat
Southern New Mexico teen convicted of making threat

Advertisement




Small biz recovers from break-in, flooded store with help from community
Small biz recovers from break-in, flooded store with help from community
Man behind bars after allegedly shooting gun in road rage incident
Man behind bars after allegedly shooting gun in road rage incident
Local filmmaker one of five to be featured in reality show
Local filmmaker one of five to be featured in reality show
2-block stretch of Broadway closed after accident involving motorcyclist
2-block stretch of Broadway closed after accident involving motorcyclist
APD: 1 dead, none in custody after overnight shooting
APD: 1 dead, none in custody after overnight shooting
 