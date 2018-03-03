Small biz recovers from break-in, flooded store with help from community

"I thought a pipe had burst so I'm thinking, 'Oh my gosh, did I leave the water on?'" Meyers said. "But once I heard about the register, I immediately felt my heart drop. I knew it was a break-in, I just knew."

Right next to her store, Meyers says someone unhinged a door, walked through the vacant part of the building, then gained access into the boutique's bathroom by cutting through the wall…as well as a waterline.

"We had a tasting scheduled for a wedding that we had to cancel," she said. "We weren't able to make anything for today, so we're not making money at all."

On Saturday, instead of baking, the business had a lot of cleaning ahead of them. In a video posted to Facebook, Meyers announced the shop would be closed in the meantime, and asked volunteers to donate supplies or their time to help in the cleanup process.

The plea worked. More than a dozen people showed up, including Cynthia Thompson.

"She put out a cry for help and I had to be there," said Thompson, also a friend of Meyers's. "I love her. We all came together to support her and to lift her up."

It took just a few hours for the store to be all cleaned up.

"I truly believe in reaping-and-sowing. So you might not see it right away, but eventually it will come back to you," Meyers said. "All of these volunteers, to me, it shows that all of the things I've done is finally coming back to me."

And it's just in time for a major event coming up this week.

"In the midst of all that, you know, like they say, with rain comes a rainbow – Facebook is coming to visit us on Tuesday. They selected us as one of three small businesses to feature in a campaign," Meyers said.

It's the latest development in what started as a bad situation, now turned into something sweet.

"To see people taste my food, my cakes and when they get that 'OMG,' that face like, 'OMG, that is so good,' that is like the best feeling in the world," she said. "I absolutely love it. Absolutely love it."

For those interested, Meyers says the best way to help her recover from the break-in is by going to the shop at Central and Vassar and buying cupcakes.