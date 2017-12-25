Small community meal grows into event shared by hundreds
Steve Soliz
December 25, 2017 07:15 AM
BELEN, N.M. – It started out as a small act of goodwill more than 20 years ago, and has grown into a meal shared by hundreds.
Yvonne Salazar owns Ladyhawk Feed and Supplies in Belen, and she created the community dinner. Last year Salazar teamed up with the Moose Lodges of New Mexico to reach even more people in the area.
"We've had a Christmas party for the kids of the community every year here at the lodge," said Toby Jaramillo, who helps run the Moose Lodge in Belen.
This year, about 300 people gathered to celebrate the season – a product of the collaboration between Salazar and the Moose Lodge organization.
"Last year Yvonne contacted us about using our hall, so we just teamed up with her," Jaramillo said. "This is the second year we have it with Yvonne from Ladyhawk, and she does a great job."
Erin Duncombe said she and her kids traveled from Arizona to share the meal with family.
"We came out with my Godmom; her aunt's the one who puts this on every year," she said. "I think it's awesome. I think it's something very beneficial, not only to everyone else but to the kids who get to volunteer."
What started as a kind gesture from a woman in Belen is now an annual tradition that will continue for years to come.
"I hope Yvonne is around for a long time," Jaramillo said. "Because she puts on a great, great function for the kids of this community."
