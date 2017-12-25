Small community meal grows into event shared by hundreds

This year, about 300 people gathered to celebrate the season – a product of the collaboration between Salazar and the Moose Lodge organization.

"Last year Yvonne contacted us about using our hall, so we just teamed up with her," Jaramillo said. "This is the second year we have it with Yvonne from Ladyhawk, and she does a great job."

Erin Duncombe said she and her kids traveled from Arizona to share the meal with family.

"We came out with my Godmom; her aunt's the one who puts this on every year," she said. "I think it's awesome. I think it's something very beneficial, not only to everyone else but to the kids who get to volunteer."

What started as a kind gesture from a woman in Belen is now an annual tradition that will continue for years to come.

"I hope Yvonne is around for a long time," Jaramillo said. "Because she puts on a great, great function for the kids of this community."