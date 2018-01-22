Snowfall a sight for sore eyes across New Mexico
Marian Camacho
January 22, 2018 07:26 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Snow fell across parts of central and northern New Mexico over the weekend. Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi gives us a look at the snow totals and where you'll find the best snowpack.
New Mexicans have been sending KOB pictures of the snowfall in their areas. You can share your weather pics by clicking here.
