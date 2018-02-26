Four-day school week proposal fails in Socorro
Jen French
February 26, 2018 10:21 PM
SOCORRO, N.M. -- Educators in one New Mexico city hoped a shorter school week would attract more qualified teachers, but the Socorro school board voted down a four-day school week after more than a dozen parents spoke out against it.
"The community is not prepared to have 1,500 students not in school on Fridays," said one concerned parent, Michael Hargather said.
Socorro School District Superintendent Ron Hendrix has defended the idea, claiming he is unable to attract teachers with a limited budget. Hendrix sees a shorter work week as a way to attract highly qualified instructors.
"Right now I've had 11-14 people say they'll come work for me if I have a four-day week," Hendrix said. "I have nothing else to offer. I can't pay them more than any other district."
Science teacher Theresa Apodaca felt it was worth a try.
"I know that if the class periods are longer, I'll be able to teach science labs,” Apodaca said.
State Rep. Gail Armstrong, R-Magdalena, isn't concerned over less classroom time, but a potentially a 5 percent cut for districts that decide to cut a day out of the week.
"It's not worth it at all," Armstrong said. "We're struggling as it is."
Gov. Susana Martinez has until March 7 to approve the state’s budget, but a new line item that was added this year would allow the secretary of education to reduce a district’s budget by 5 percent if it switched to a four day school week. It’s not clear what Martinez will decide, but she has the option of line-vetoing it.
