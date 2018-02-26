Four-day school week proposal fails in Socorro

"Right now I've had 11-14 people say they'll come work for me if I have a four-day week," Hendrix said. "I have nothing else to offer. I can't pay them more than any other district."

Science teacher Theresa Apodaca felt it was worth a try.

"I know that if the class periods are longer, I'll be able to teach science labs,” Apodaca said.

State Rep. Gail Armstrong, R-Magdalena, isn't concerned over less classroom time, but a potentially a 5 percent cut for districts that decide to cut a day out of the week.

"It's not worth it at all," Armstrong said. "We're struggling as it is."

Gov. Susana Martinez has until March 7 to approve the state’s budget, but a new line item that was added this year would allow the secretary of education to reduce a district’s budget by 5 percent if it switched to a four day school week. It’s not clear what Martinez will decide, but she has the option of line-vetoing it.