Some Bernalillo County workers to get first pay raise in five years
Marian Camacho
February 26, 2018 06:55 PM
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. – Non-union Bernalillo County employees are getting a raise for the first time in five years.
County Manager Julie Morgas Baca announced the pay increase Monday. It will go into effect March 9 and will include a 3 percent cost of living allowance and one-time payment of $1,000.
“We are still working to become a leaner, more efficient organization, and our finances are, thankfully, stable enough to offer employees raises this year,” said County Manager Julie Morgas Baca.
In addition to the one-time $1,000 payout and three-percent pay raise, non-union employees will receive annual leave conversion that allows them, with accrued time, to take payment for up to 40 hours every year. Employees’ personal holiday leave will also increase from two to three days per fiscal year. Probationary employees will receive bereavement leave.
County officials say the financial impact to the county adds up to $2.1 million annually in recurring funds and $1 million in one-time payouts.
Updated: February 26, 2018 06:55 PM
