Some complaints against natural cigarette marker to proceed

The Associated Press
December 29, 2017 05:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A federal judge in New Mexico has dismissed more than two dozen complaints but is allowing others to proceed against the company behind a line of cigarettes touted as natural.

Scores of plaintiffs sued the maker of American Spirit cigarettes - Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co., and its parent company, Reynolds American Inc. - after the federal Food and Drug Administration in 2015 found consumers were misled regarding risks associated with the products.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that U.S. District Judge James Browning in a Dec. 21 ruling cited various state laws as he weeded out some complaints.

Some rejected claims were premised on the theory that by labeling cigarettes as "additive-free" and "natural," the company tried to suggest its products were less processed than other cigarettes.

Updated: December 29, 2017 05:26 PM
Created: December 29, 2017 01:28 PM

