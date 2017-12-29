Water returns to South Valley residents after fixes to rupture
David Lynch
December 29, 2017 06:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – City officials say residents who live along Joe Sanchez Road between Barcelona and Blake roads in the South Valley should now have access to water once again.
Those residents were without water for several hours on Friday after a water main break in the area.
The break was located at the intersection of Barcelona and Joe Sanchez about a mile east of Coors Boulevard. Crews were quickly on hand to repair the water line after it was struck "by a contractor digging in the area" Friday afternoon
Updated: December 29, 2017 06:34 PM
Created: December 29, 2017 03:15 PM
