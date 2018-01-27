'Souper Bowl' event scores funds to feed New Mexico's homeless | KOB 4
'Souper Bowl' event scores funds to feed New Mexico's homeless

Paul Reilly
January 27, 2018 09:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Hunger continues to be a huge problem in New Mexico, but organizations like Roadrunner Food Bank are working hard to turn the tide. 

Every week, the food bank serves around 70,000 New Mexicans, but it's not cheap. That's where the Souper Bowl comes in – and no, that isn't a typo.

"As a food bank employee, we consider this the only 'Super Bowl,'" said Alissa Barnes, director of community initiatives for Roadrunner.

There isn't a football in sight at the Souper Bowl. Replacing them are tables upon tables of different soups and desserts set up in the food bank's warehouse.

"We have about 40 restaurants participating," Barnes said.

Around 1,000 people showed up Saturday to get a taste at the annual Roadrunner fundraiser, and the soup selection was wide.

Ernesto Duran, a participating chef from the Hyatt Regency Tamaya, provided an idea of what his soup was concocted of.

"In our soup we did a corn chowder served with herb oil, a little bit of Cotija cheese, a little bit of crème fresh…and corn nuts, believe it or not," Duran said.  

Both critics and attendees got to vote for their favorite soups, and later the awards were handed out. Some chefs won big, and Jay Hufano – the executive chef at 99 Degrees Seafood Kitchen – even won two awards.

The Souper Bowl is one of the largest fundraisers for Roadrunner Food Bank each year, allowing it to continue to feed more than 360,000 New Mexicans who struggle with hunger.

Duran, who won the people's choice award, said he's happy to do his part.

"I've been involved in this great charity for years with many different restaurants," he said. "It's fun to come out and see our friends and do a bunch of cool soups."


