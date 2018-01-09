VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

South Valley adult daycare project to start in April

J.R. Oppenheim
January 09, 2018 05:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- City officials say work will begin later this year on a $1 million adult daycare and respite center in Albuquerque's South Valley.

Advertisement

Constructions efforts for the facility will begin this coming April. In an announcement released Tuesday, city officials said the center is needed with the growing population of the elderly and caretakers in South Valley and Southwest Mesa residents.

The city is working with the state and Bernalillo County on the project. It will cost $1,041,693 to complete. A service provider will handle the day-to-day operations.

City Councilor Klarissa Peña said the project has been important for her.

"The Respite Center will help to fill the gap for our most vulnerable citizens in our community along with their caregivers," she said.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

J.R. Oppenheim


Updated: January 09, 2018 05:17 PM
Created: January 09, 2018 03:28 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Correcting ART issues could take a year, mayor says
Correcting ART issues could take a year, mayor says
Foster parent charged in infant's death released from jail
Foster parent charged in infant's death released from jail
Rain, snow expected in New Mexico overnight
Rain, snow expected in New Mexico overnight
Man killed running from police on I-25 near Bernalillo, NMSP says
Man killed running from police on I-25 near Bernalillo, NMSP says
North Valley church's electronic bells too loud, neighbor says
North Valley church's electronic bells too loud, neighbor says

Advertisement




Correcting ART issues could take a year, mayor says
Correcting ART issues could take a year, mayor says
Rain, snow expected in New Mexico overnight
Rain, snow expected in New Mexico overnight
Judge blocks Trump decision to end young immigrant program
Judge blocks Trump decision to end young immigrant program
Metropolitan Detention Center officers to get pay raise
Metropolitan Detention Center
Foster parent charged in infant's death released from jail
Foster parent charged in infant's death released from jail