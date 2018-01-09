South Valley adult daycare project to start in April
J.R. Oppenheim
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- City officials say work will begin later this year on a $1 million adult daycare and respite center in Albuquerque's South Valley.
Constructions efforts for the facility will begin this coming April. In an announcement released Tuesday, city officials said the center is needed with the growing population of the elderly and caretakers in South Valley and Southwest Mesa residents.
The city is working with the state and Bernalillo County on the project. It will cost $1,041,693 to complete. A service provider will handle the day-to-day operations.
City Councilor Klarissa Peña said the project has been important for her.
"The Respite Center will help to fill the gap for our most vulnerable citizens in our community along with their caregivers," she said.
