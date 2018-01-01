VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
One injured in South Valley house fire

KOB.com Web Staff
January 01, 2018 06:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- One person is recovering from smoke inhalation following Monday morning house fire.

Firefighters arrived in Albuquerque's South Valley on Parajito near Coors to find a home fully engulfed in flames. Officials say the woman, who hasn't been identified, was alone at the time. Her home suffered extensive damage.

"They were able to locate a victim in the back bedroom, said Brian Rose, division chief for Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue. "The patient was pulseless and resuscitate efforts were made. They were able to resuscitate her and transport her to UNM Hospital where she's in critical condition."

The cause is under investigation.

Updated: January 01, 2018 06:28 PM
Created: January 01, 2018 04:08 PM

