One injured in South Valley house fire

Firefighters arrived in Albuquerque's South Valley on Parajito near Coors to find a home fully engulfed in flames. Officials say the woman, who hasn't been identified, was alone at the time. Her home suffered extensive damage.

"They were able to locate a victim in the back bedroom, said Brian Rose, division chief for Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue. "The patient was pulseless and resuscitate efforts were made. They were able to resuscitate her and transport her to UNM Hospital where she's in critical condition."