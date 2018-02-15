Special needs teen uses hero's music to communicate

"It could be a perfect stranger -- like you guys. He will go up to you and show pictures. He will show you just videos," said Jarred's mother, Angelique. "And I think it's a great way for him to communicate with other people."

So when Angelique found out Sheldon is playing Las Cruces on his 20th birthday, she couldn't resist.

"When I heard he was coming, I thought immediately I have to buy him a ticket," she said. And then when he got sick I thought maybe we won't be able to go.

Just days after the big surprise was planned, Jarred needed an emergency operation.

"Going into surgery, he was listening to music. Coming out of surgery -- and I mean an hour later -- first thing on the phone, he's looking for his favorite song," Angelique said.

Healthier than ever, Jarred is headed to the show on Saturday. For a kid whose smile already says a million words, it means finally having a voice.