Special needs teen uses hero's music to communicate
Caleb James
February 15, 2018 11:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Jarred Chavez can make anyone's day without trying. However, the 19-year-old was born with a brain condition called hydrocephalus.
With his condition, there is fluid in Jarred's brain and the ventricles become enlarged. He's also non-verbal and can't really say when something hurts. Medically, he has 50 percent brain function. He cannot read or write.
His life has been a rollercoaster of brain surgeries and close calls, but music brings him joy. His favorite performer is county singer and The Voice judge Blake Shelton. And when Jarred gets excited about Sheldon's music, he wants to show everyone.
"It could be a perfect stranger -- like you guys. He will go up to you and show pictures. He will show you just videos," said Jarred's mother, Angelique. "And I think it's a great way for him to communicate with other people."
So when Angelique found out Sheldon is playing Las Cruces on his 20th birthday, she couldn't resist.
"When I heard he was coming, I thought immediately I have to buy him a ticket," she said. And then when he got sick I thought maybe we won't be able to go.
Just days after the big surprise was planned, Jarred needed an emergency operation.
"Going into surgery, he was listening to music. Coming out of surgery -- and I mean an hour later -- first thing on the phone, he's looking for his favorite song," Angelique said.
Healthier than ever, Jarred is headed to the show on Saturday. For a kid whose smile already says a million words, it means finally having a voice.
