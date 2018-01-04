Rio Rancho speed van totaled after overnight fire

"We were thinking like, 'Wow,'" Savannah Delillo said. "That is very close to the field where there's a lot of dry brush and then, yeah, it's close to our house."

No one was injured, but the van was a total loss. The city will have to figure out how to replace it.

A Rio Rancho speed van used to cite traffic offenders caught fire. It was one of the city's eight electric vans. Delillo said it's been right across her home on and off for about two years. During that time, it's done a lot of good for the neighborhood.

"It has really helped keep the speeders at bay," Jennifer Delillo said.

It's part of the Safe Traffic Operations Program, or STOP. It's a way for police to monitor a potentially dangerous area without actually sending as many officers. RRPD Capt. Ron Vigil said every time a vehicle is placed in an area, it goes through a number of evaluations.

"The vehicle is always on," he said. "We do a survey beforehand when they're placed. We take into consideration the speed limit for that area, the design of the road other safety considerations. It does use a radar type system."

But unlike the Delillo family, not everyone is a fan. In fact, those vehicles have been vandalized before.

While fire crews say the blaze doesn't seem suspicious and the flames came out of the fuel tank area, Vigil said it's an open investigation.

"We have never had an instance where our speed vans have had a problem with fire, whether it be arson or otherwise," he said.