State auditor general resigns from Bernalillo County post | KOB 4
KOB 4 Health & Wellness Fair Today 10AM-4PM
Advertisement

State auditor general resigns from Bernalillo County post

State auditor general resigns from Bernalillo County post

The Associated Press
January 27, 2018 11:36 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico State Auditor Wayne Johnson says he is resigning as a member of the Bernalillo County Commission to focus on serving as auditor.

Advertisement

Gov. Susana Martinez appointed Johnson to the state watchdog position on Dec. 1 to fill a vacancy created when then-incumbent Auditor Tim Keller stepped down after being elected Albuquerque mayor in November.

Martinez will appoint Johnson's replacement on the county commission.

Her appointee will serve the remainder of Johnson's term, which expires at the end of the year.

Johnson was elected to the County Commission in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. His district includes the East Mountains and a portion of the Northeast Heights.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: January 27, 2018 11:36 AM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Wait...how much marijuana did police find near this school?
Wait...how much marijuana did police find near this school?
APD responds to report of battery; elderly woman sent to UNMH in critical condition
APD responds to report of battery; elderly woman sent to UNMH in critical condition
Man posing as Comcast employee puts NE ABQ neighborhood on alert
Man posing as Comcast employee puts NE ABQ neighborhood on alert
Superintendent says enough is enough with jokes that cross the line into potential threats
Superintendent says enough is enough with jokes that cross the line into potential threats
Supply of prized New Mexico crop threatened, but not for lack of growth
Supply of prized New Mexico crop threatened, but not for lack of growth

Advertisement




Superintendent says enough is enough with jokes that cross the line into potential threats
Superintendent says enough is enough with jokes that cross the line into potential threats
Wait...how much marijuana did police find near this school?
Wait...how much marijuana did police find near this school?
From Alamogordo to Volkswagen: Our state's controversial history of testing on chimps
From Alamogordo to Volkswagen: Our state's controversial history of testing on chimps
Public hearing upcoming on Los Alamos chromium plume
Public hearing upcoming on Los Alamos chromium plume
New Mexico holds hundreds of inmates past their release date
New Mexico holds hundreds of inmates past their release date