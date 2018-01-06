State police: 2 NB I-25 lanes at Lomas closed after wrong-way driver stopped by sergeant
David Lynch
January 06, 2018 10:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico State Police say two I-25 northbound lanes at the Lomas exit are closed after a wrong-way driver in a truck was stopped by a sergeant.
NMSP says the sergeant spotted the wrong-way vehicle Saturday evening, then "pushed the car against the concrete barrier" to force it to stop.
State police are investigating the incident.
