State police: 2 NB I-25 lanes at Lomas closed after wrong-way driver stopped by sergeant

David Lynch
January 06, 2018 10:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico State Police say two I-25 northbound lanes at the Lomas exit are closed after a wrong-way driver in a truck was stopped by a sergeant.

NMSP says the sergeant spotted the wrong-way vehicle Saturday evening, then "pushed the car against the concrete barrier" to force it to stop.

State police are investigating the incident.


Credits

Created: January 06, 2018 10:39 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

