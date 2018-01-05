VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
State police find 30 pounds of pot in car pulled over for speeding

KOB.com Web Staff
January 05, 2018 07:34 PM

BERNALILLO COUNTY – New Mexico State Police say they pulled over a man for speeding on I-40 in Bernalillo County, but they ended up busting him for something else.

State police officers say they found 30 pounds of marijuana after noticing the smell coming from the trunk of Isiah Gray's car. 

A subsequent search produced two large duffle bags; each contained plastic bags full of marijuana.


Updated: January 05, 2018 07:34 PM
Created: January 05, 2018 06:45 PM

