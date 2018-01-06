State police: 1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Los Lunas
Joy Wang and David Lynch
January 06, 2018 05:25 PM
LOS LUNAS, N.M. – New Mexico State Police say they are investigating a deadly shooting involving Valencia County Sheriff's deputies in Los Lunas Saturday morning.
According to NMSP officers, no deputies were injured. One man -- possibly a suspect -- is dead following the incident; their identity has not yet been revealed. The incident occurred in the El Cerro Mission, in the southeast part of town.
Neighbors told KOB Saturday wasn't the first time they've seen law enforcement on their street -- and it isn't the first time they've heard gunfire.
There is no word yet on what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back with KOB.com for updates.
Credits
Joy Wang and David Lynch
Updated: January 06, 2018 05:25 PM
Created: January 06, 2018 11:34 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved