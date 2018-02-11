State police investigating shooting at Smith's store in Edgewood
David Lynch
February 11, 2018 06:43 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico State Police say they are investigating a shooting just east of the Albuquerque metro that occurred sometime Sunday afternoon.
Police haven't said if anyone was injured in the shooting that unfolded at an Edgewood Smith's, though we are expecting more information shortly. In the meantime, authorities are asking that the public avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back with KOB.com for updates.
Credits
David Lynch
Created: February 11, 2018 06:43 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved