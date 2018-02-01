State prosecutors seek evidence from feds in murder case | KOB 4
State prosecutors seek evidence from feds in murder case

KOB.com Web Staff
February 01, 2018 06:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The State of New Mexico wants a computer that may have clues about the disappearance and killing of an Albuquerque man. The problem is that the federal investigators have it and so far haven't been willing to share it.

Authorities were tipped off about John Soyka's disappearance after another man was kidnapped and forced to look at pictures of Soyka's mutilated body. The state believes the computer the feds have in their possession has those pictures, and they've filed an emergency motion to search it.

Three people have been indicted in connection with Soyka's death. Chase Smotherman and Mariah Ferry allegedly kidnapped him last August while Mitchell Overhand is accused of tampering with evidence.

Investigators found Soyka's badly decomposed body one month later near Rio Puerco.


Updated: February 01, 2018 06:27 PM
Created: February 01, 2018 04:50 PM

