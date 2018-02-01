State prosecutors seek evidence from feds in murder case

Authorities were tipped off about John Soyka's disappearance after another man was kidnapped and forced to look at pictures of Soyka's mutilated body. The state believes the computer the feds have in their possession has those pictures, and they've filed an emergency motion to search it.

Three people have been indicted in connection with Soyka's death. Chase Smotherman and Mariah Ferry allegedly kidnapped him last August while Mitchell Overhand is accused of tampering with evidence.