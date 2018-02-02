State transportation department had employed woman accused of child abuse resulting in death | KOB 4
State transportation department had employed woman accused of child abuse resulting in death

Joy Wang
February 02, 2018 07:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – She pleaded guilty to child abuse in 2014 after the death of her 3-year-old son. So how did Tabetha Van Holtz get a job with the New Mexico Department of Transportation?

KOB received information that Van Holtz may have been working with NMDOT. When we asked state officials, they didn't deny it, but also said in a statement she is no longer employed there.

"The department operates under legal requirements (Criminal Offender Employment Act) to not discriminate against convicted criminals when hiring," the statement reads. "She does not meet the standard for a DOT employee and should have never been hired.?"

When asked about how long Van Holtz worked for NMDOT, the details of background checks employees go through and how she was hired, officials simply said the department "follows all hiring rules and laws." They provided no further information when KOB followed up.


Updated: February 02, 2018 07:40 PM
Created: February 02, 2018 05:57 PM

