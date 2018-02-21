High school seniors become STEM champions

KOB 4’s Eddie Garcia recently got a chance to meet some Super STEM students who will be honored this week.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Maj. Mark Hendricks, a senior naval science instructor at West Mesa High School, has a lot to be proud of. Three of his star science pupils are not only STEM award winners,- they're also at the top of their class.

"They've competed in rocketry competition, underwater robotics, high altitude balloon flight, cyber defense," Hendricks said on the three seniors. "They've done everything."

Tyler Pittman is reaching for the stars with his high altitude balloon experiment, a skill he learned here.

"One of the main reasons that we do this is to study near-space conditions really because we're flying above 85,000 feet," Pittman said.

Pittman said he wants to be a mechanical engineer thanks to what he learned at school and as a part of the stem program.

"Hopefully, and I'm just waiting to hear back, I will be attending the United States Naval Academy," he said.

While Pittman is scraping the stratosphere with balloons, his classmate Stephanie Ledesma is exploring underwater with drones she designed and built. She's using the very latest of 21st-century technology right in the classroom.

"My main thing is 3D modeling and printing," she said.

Ledesma said she wants to study design mechanical engineering at New Mexico Tech. She said being a part of the STEM program sparked her interest.

"I completely recommend it," she said. "It's been life-changing. It's so inspiring."

Gilbert Carrillo is doing everything in between, making experiments possible with his work in computer coding. It's a good thing he's becoming an expert in his field because he said without it, the world would look much different.

"We wouldn't have computers. We wouldn't have phones," he said. "We wouldn't have a lot of the things we do now, including electricity because that's a part of what technology is."

Carrillo is planning to major in computer science at New Mexico Tech. He said STEM helped him find his path.

"It just sparked my interest right away," he said. "The first balloon that we let go just amazed my interests and that's what got me into all of this."

The three exceptional young stars of the science world recommend the STEM program for any and all younger students.

"Get involved, find something that you like and just pursue that," Pittman added.

"There are no limits, you can pretty much do anything you want," added Ledesma.

While letting go of these high school seniors is bittersweet for Hendricks, he said he has high hopes for the next generation of scientists.

"It's been my pleasure and my privilege to teach and lead them through high school," he said, "and I'm hoping I get more like them."