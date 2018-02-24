STEM Saturday provides kids with a taste of science, technology fields
Kai Porter
February 24, 2018 05:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Kids interested in the sciences were treated to robots, science experiments and fun at Super STEM Saturday in Downtown Albuquerque – a fair organized to help introduce young boys and girls to the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.
The Air Force Research Laboratory organized the first-of-its-kind event for the Duke City.
"We're doing the science demonstrations that you often don't get to see; things you see on YouTube, but don't see in person," said the Air Force's Matthew Fetrow. "So we're imploding barrels, we've got a flight simulator, we're throwing trash cans up in the air."
Fetrow said the event is all about showing kids that STEM subjects can be exciting, and interest in those fields could lead to a potential career down the road.
"You don't necessarily have to be a Ph.D. lab scientist like a lot of my colleagues are to really get into technology," he said. "Technology is more and more important across many careers, so we want kids to know about that early, and consider choosing a career in technology."
