STEM Saturday provides kids with a taste of science, technology fields

Fetrow said the event is all about showing kids that STEM subjects can be exciting, and interest in those fields could lead to a potential career down the road.

"You don't necessarily have to be a Ph.D. lab scientist like a lot of my colleagues are to really get into technology," he said. "Technology is more and more important across many careers, so we want kids to know about that early, and consider choosing a career in technology."

Watch the above video for more, including KOB's Kai Porter getting his own taste of the fair's experiments.