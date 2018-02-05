Stolen BCSO cruiser crashes into fence; suspect arrested

"I look out and there's a guy running across my yard to the corner of my house," Walker said.

BCSO deputies said that guy is Kevin Estrada. Deputies said they responded to a call near Tramway and San Bernardino where they tried to arrest him.

"He's a relatively large individual it was a knock down drag out fight," said Undersheriff Rudy Mora.

But deputies were overpowered.

"Mr. Estrada was able to take the Taser away from one of the deputies," Mora said. "That's when the deputies retreated and gained some distance."

It was enough distance to give Estrada free range of their running patrol car. Deputies said he got in and took off, making his way to Walker's front yard. Mora said it was a two- or three-minute pursuit.

"They were able to locate the individual behind a residence relatively behind a large wall," said Mora.

"He was eventually taken into custody, but not before damaging Walker's property, a deputy’s patrol car, and putting a family in danger.

"I could tell the guy was running from police and he could have gotten into my house," Walker said.

No one was injured. Estrada was booked on a number of felonies including aggravated battery of a police officer.