Stolen dog reunited with Denver owner after being stolen

A Denver man traveling to Phoenix with his mother for Christmas made an overnight stop in Albuquerque on Friday, and when they left their car warming up the next morning for just a few minutes, thieves came and took off in it.

Inside the truck: Christmas present for family, belongings, but most importantly to Brian Gardner, his 10-year-old Chihuahua mix. More than anything, Gardner told KOB, he just wanted his canine friend back.