Stolen dog reunited with Denver owner after being stolen

KOB.com Web Staff
December 24, 2017 10:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Saturday, we reported on a sad incident, the rudimentary outline of which has become far too common in the Duke City.

A Denver man traveling to Phoenix with his mother for Christmas made an overnight stop in Albuquerque on Friday, and when they left their car warming up the next morning for just a few minutes, thieves came and took off in it.

Inside the truck: Christmas present for family, belongings, but most importantly to Brian Gardner, his 10-year-old Chihuahua mix. More than anything, Gardner told KOB, he just wanted his canine friend back.

Thankfully, this story has a happy ending. Baxter was found that very afternoon, tied up in the bed of a pickup truck parked at a northeast Albuquerque Walmart. That truck's owner took the dog home, saw KOB's story that night, and was able to get in touch with Gardner.

Just one more day later, Gardner was reunited with who he calls his best friend.

