WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News at 10 p.m.
Advertisement

Urn with brother's ashes stolen from car, woman says

KOB.com Web Staff
January 15, 2018 06:49 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- People in Albuquerque face car burglary seemingly every day, and it can be frustrating having to replace what was taken. That's especially true for Morgan Cannaday-Henson.

Advertisement

Morgan Cannaday-Henson said her car was one of many broken into in her Albuquerque neighborhood early Friday morning. However, the thief took a keepsake urn with her brother's ashes inside.

Surveillance video shows a photo of the suspect in question, and Cannaday-Henson has been tirelessly trying to get her brother's ashes back by calling pawn shops and posting on Facebook. She said she's blown away by the number of people that have offered to help her.

The thief also got away with a $100 pair of headphones, some gift cards and other small belongings.

Cannaday-Henson's brother died in April 2011. When he died, each sibling received a keepsake urn to remember him. She said he was her best friend and it feels like a piece of her was taken away.

If you know anything about this investigation, call Albuquerque police at (505) 242-COPS.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 15, 2018 06:49 PM
Created: January 15, 2018 04:33 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Weather-related crashes reported in northern NM; at least two killed
Crash in Romeroville
California teen leads deputies to parents' house of horrors
California teen leads deputies to parents' house of horrors
Sinkhole emerges under home in NW Albuquerque
Sinkhole emerges under home in NW Albuquerque
West Side residents want to preserve scenic views
West Side residents want to preserve scenic views
Cannabis-friendly sex event raises questions
Cannabis-friendly sex event raises questions

Advertisement




Weather-related crashes reported in northern NM; at least two killed
Crash in Romeroville
Small plane goes down near Santa Fe, officials say
Small plane goes down near Santa Fe, officials say
House speaker: Fixing Albuquerque's crime crisis benefits state
House speaker: Fixing Albuquerque's crime crisis benefits state
Sinkhole emerges under home in NW Albuquerque
Sinkhole emerges under home in NW Albuquerque
Suspect hurt in Portales deputy-involved shooting, NMSP says
Suspect hurt in Portales deputy-involved shooting, NMSP says