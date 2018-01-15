Urn with brother's ashes stolen from car, woman says
KOB.com Web Staff
January 15, 2018 06:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- People in Albuquerque face car burglary seemingly every day, and it can be frustrating having to replace what was taken. That's especially true for Morgan Cannaday-Henson.
Morgan Cannaday-Henson said her car was one of many broken into in her Albuquerque neighborhood early Friday morning. However, the thief took a keepsake urn with her brother's ashes inside.
Surveillance video shows a photo of the suspect in question, and Cannaday-Henson has been tirelessly trying to get her brother's ashes back by calling pawn shops and posting on Facebook. She said she's blown away by the number of people that have offered to help her.
The thief also got away with a $100 pair of headphones, some gift cards and other small belongings.
Cannaday-Henson's brother died in April 2011. When he died, each sibling received a keepsake urn to remember him. She said he was her best friend and it feels like a piece of her was taken away.
If you know anything about this investigation, call Albuquerque police at (505) 242-COPS.
