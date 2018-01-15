Urn with brother's ashes stolen from car, woman says

Morgan Cannaday-Henson said her car was one of many broken into in her Albuquerque neighborhood early Friday morning. However, the thief took a keepsake urn with her brother's ashes inside.

Surveillance video shows a photo of the suspect in question, and Cannaday-Henson has been tirelessly trying to get her brother's ashes back by calling pawn shops and posting on Facebook. She said she's blown away by the number of people that have offered to help her.