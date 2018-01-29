Father feels fortunate after surviving stray bullet to chest

The shocking interruption to an afternoon walk sent Rivera and his family into a panic.

"When I pulled my shirt down, ... I saw the hole and I said, 'Oh, no. I think I'm shot,'" he said. "And that's exactly my words: 'I'm shot.'"

Rivera, his wife and their two kids visited Albuquerque from Santa Fe to celebrate their daughter's birthday. They were walking in Nob Hill on Monte Vista toward Central. Police confirm Rivera took a stray bullet to the chest.

"We looked down and saw something on the ground and I said, 'That's a bullet,'" he said.

Confusion and fear of an active shooter set in. Rivera said seconds after calling 911, a police helicopter was overhead. He said the bullet left on the ground was from a .40 caliber handgun round.

"I'm thinking I'm glad it was that size because any smaller, I think it would have penetrated," he said.

Rivera guesses the shot was fired from hundreds of yards away. He said he got lucky and has a new appreciation for each moment.

"I'm very thankful because it could have been my wife or my kids, but I'd rather it be me than them we got the best possible outcome," he said.

Police say there's no telling where the bullet came from, but it is being processed to see if the gun it came from is linked to any other shootings.