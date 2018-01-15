Lights out: Safety concerns raised in poorly lit neighborhood

"On Inca, it's pretty dark," he said. "There's only one street light and it's down around the corner and it's pretty dark up here at night."

Pontecorvi said it wouldn't be surprising if the lack of lighting attracted criminals to the area.

"It's a concern," he said. "They tried to break into my truck. No, they did break into my truck already. I've had some packages removed from the foyer."

PNM officials said some street lights in Albuquerque are owned and managed by the city, others by PNM.

On Monday, officials didn't have access to determine whose responsibility this small section fell under. A spokesperson said the work order process can be extremely complicated and time-consuming but couldn't speak to what the hold up in this area was.

PNM officials said they should have a better grasp of what the problem is Tuesday after the holiday weekend.

"I would like to see a couple more lights on the street because it’s pretty dark,” Pontecorvi said.