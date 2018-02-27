Students get hands-on experience in STEM

"Before I thought it was just about building nukes and now I know there's like a lot of depth and that," said eighth-grader Eduardo Juarez.

This event was all possible through a partnership the Labs has between New Mexico Mathematics, Engineering, Science, Achievement. The group selected these students to come down and learn.

Seventh-grader Santiago Garcia already has his sights set on becoming a mechanical engineer.

"I just feel like it," he said.

Engineer Sarah Stair showed the students a monitor that gauges heat levels and heat transfer. She said getting into STEM can be challenging. She went to college for nine years, but she hopes these students know it's all worth it in the end.

"I think starting to learn the fun and exciting aspects of STEM really can trigger that imagination and that drive for wanting to go into the STEM fields," she said.