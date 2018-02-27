Students get hands-on experience in STEM | KOB 4
Students get hands-on experience in STEM

Colton Shone
February 27, 2018 07:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- New Mexico has a rich history in the STEM fields with Sandia National Lab, Los Alamos National Lab and several military bases. That's why STEM leaders say it's important to pass the torch to future generations.

Sticky foam was invented at Sandia National Labs in the 70s. It's deployed in restricted access areas if someone is trying to steal classified information. That was one of the demonstrations that students from Carlos Vigil Middle School got to see during their tour of the Labs.

These Espanola students are getting hands-on experience on what kind of STEM-related jobs they can come up with. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

"Before I thought it was just about building nukes and now I know there's like a lot of depth and that," said eighth-grader Eduardo Juarez.

This event was all possible through a partnership the Labs has between New Mexico Mathematics, Engineering, Science, Achievement. The group selected these students to come down and learn.

Seventh-grader Santiago Garcia already has his sights set on becoming a mechanical engineer.

"I just feel like it," he said.

Engineer Sarah Stair showed the students a monitor that gauges heat levels and heat transfer. She said getting into STEM can be challenging. She went to college for nine years, but she hopes these students know it's all worth it in the end.

"I think starting to learn the fun and exciting aspects of STEM really can trigger that imagination and that drive for wanting to go into the STEM fields," she said.


Colton Shone


Updated: February 27, 2018 07:12 PM
Created: February 27, 2018 11:37 AM

