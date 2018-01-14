Artist, ABQ native cherishes return and meets fans at Comic Con

That natural fascination and talent only grew over time, just as his ambitions did when he enrolled at Eastern New Mexico University.

That's when he and a fellow artist had a lightbulb moment.

"We had heard (about) San Diego Comic Con. I think this was many, many years ago, and we did some samples together and just flew out there and showed our samples around and ended up getting hired doing 'Star Trek' for DC. (That) was my first job," Haley said.

Now, years later, as he shows off his art to fans at the Albuquerque Convention Center, his career has come a long way. Over the years Haley has created content for Marvel, DC Comics, Dark Horse and more.

He currently lives in Los Angeles and is still embarking on new endeavors, like writing and directing TV pilots, but he never forgets where he came from.

"I love Albuquerque, and I really miss it. I do miss the sopapillas," he said.

But that isn't all Haley said he misses about central New Mexico.

"I miss the Sandia Mountains, desperately. I miss the sunrises here, I miss hiking the La Luz Trail, I miss the Jemez," he said. "I miss my friends; I still have a bunch of friends here."

Between the food, friends and family in the Land of Enchantment, Haley has a whole list of reasons why he doesn't return solely for Comic Con – it just gives him another welcome opportunity to do so.