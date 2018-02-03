Super Nationals Car Show revs up passion for custom cars

Schaffer is from Colorado, but he had a very special car restored in Albuquerque – a 1970 Pontiac GTO. He said his sister convinced Schaffer's brother-in-law to pass the car along to him. Shortly after, she passed away after a battle with cancer.

"We had this car restored in her honor – her name is Katy," Schaffer said. "Most folks, when they see it, it reminds them of a memory back in the day."

The car holds an abundance of memories for him as well, and it's now road-ready thanks in part to Caleb Luce, who specializes in custom cars.

"It's an evolving art," Luce said. "Every year you have to do something new, something better, and you always have to be improving."

He's just one of many car enthusiasts showing off their work this weekend at the car show.

"More power, everyone wants more horsepower nowadays. So you always have to be thinking about performance," Luce said.

Luce said it can take a lot of time and effort to get one of the vehicles restored and road-ready, more than many people may realize. He says the goal is to finish a car in a year.

Once they're done, as Luce says, they're works of art. And they're still on display for another day; the car show runs through Sunday.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $4.50 for kids.