Supply of prized New Mexico crop threatened, but not for lack of growth

Despite those perfect growing conditions, the New Mexico Child Association says it has seen a huge decrease in acreage devoted to farming chile over the years.

Much of that has to do with finding enough hot hands to pick it.

"We in New Mexico have really made this a hybrid, a real unique product for the whole world," Garcia said. "We have the best flavors. We have the best way to produce. So all of that is great for New Mexico, but the hard part is getting enough growers to get pickers to pick it at the end of the season."

Then there's the international competition. NMCA officials say there is ten times the amount of acreage growing chile in Chihuahua, Mexico right now. The association is working on a way to mechanically de-stem and harvest the chile.

The Hispano Chamber of Commerce calls the dilemma an opportunity.

"For New Mexico to help fund better resources for growing chiles. Help farmers expand the market, help them also bring the workers that can help them pick the chiles at the end of the season, and help process the chiles as well," Garcia said. "I believe it's just a big opportunity for us."

Garcia's mindset: Even though the acreage is going down, the appetite for red, green and Christmas continues to grow.