Suspect accused of ramming BCSO vehicle expected in court | KOB 4
KOB.com Web Staff
February 05, 2018 06:54 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – One of three suspects accused of ramming the patrol vehicle of a Bernalillo County deputy, will be in court today.

Dalilah Sanchez faces charges of receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer and dealing in credit cards of another.

Deputies say Sanchez, Gary Call and Ruben Sanchez were driving a car bearing a stolen license plate on Friday when a deputy spotted them.

That deputy attempted to pull them over near Isleta and Rio Bravo and a criminal complaint shows that’s when they intentionally rammed the deputy’s vehicle.

They were later arrested after trying to leave the scene.


