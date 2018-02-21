Suspect at large after shooting at Downs Racetrack and Casino
February 21, 2018 12:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An overnight shooting has State Police looking for a man who they say shot another man in the parking lot of the Downs and Casino in Albuquerque.
It happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Investigators say the man shot a 41-year-old victim. That victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect took off in a white Toyota four-door Camry with temporary tags on the lower left hand corner of the back window.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 505-841-9256 and ask for Agent Vargas.
