Suspect in homeless man's homicide to be released | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Suspect in homeless man's homicide to be released

KOB.com Web Staff
January 25, 2018 08:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A well-known Albuquerque realtor accused of killing a homeless person by running over him with a car will get out of jail.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Christopher Pino appeared before Judge Cristina Jaramillo. She ruled that Pino could be let out in a community custody program before his trial.

Pino initially posted bond and was allowed to stay out of custody until trial, but court records show he violated his conditions of release in November when he tested positive for both meth and alcohol.

"Understand, defense, that if he violates CCP requirements and they remand him, he's not getting back out," Jaramillo said.

The state argued for a higher cash-only bond, citing an instance were Pino allegedly threatened his family. Because no charges were filed, that didn't get to be considered through the court's public safety assessment tool.

His trial is set for July.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 25, 2018 08:48 PM
Created: January 25, 2018 04:30 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Brothers seen on camera stealing birds, have criminal history
Daniel Ibuado, left, and Medardo Ibuado, right
Repeat offender released from jail, then arrested by ICE agents
Luis Talamantes-Acosta arrested by ICE after serving time at MDC.
APD: Elderly woman unharmed after carjacking, kidnapping
APD: Elderly woman unharmed after carjacking, kidnapping
Crock-Pot on the defense after 'This is Us' episode sparks slow cooker fears
Crock-Pot on the defense after 'This is Us' episode sparks slow cooker fears
Police aided by suspect's inability to drive stick shift
Police aided by suspect's inability to drive stick shift

Advertisement




Niece relieved elderly aunt is safe after carjacking
Niece relieved elderly aunt is safe after carjacking
Doña Ana sheriff disciplines undersheriff over harassment claims
Ken Roberts, center
Trump plan offers citizenship path to 1.8 million immigrants
Donald Trump
Santa Fe mayor blasts DOJ threats to defund 'sanctuary cities'
Santa Fe mayor blasts DOJ threats to defund 'sanctuary cities'
KOB 4 Health and Wellness Fair this weekend
KOB 4 Health and Wellness Fair this weekend