Suspect in homeless man's homicide to be released
KOB.com Web Staff
January 25, 2018 08:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A well-known Albuquerque realtor accused of killing a homeless person by running over him with a car will get out of jail.
On Thursday, Christopher Pino appeared before Judge Cristina Jaramillo. She ruled that Pino could be let out in a community custody program before his trial.
Pino initially posted bond and was allowed to stay out of custody until trial, but court records show he violated his conditions of release in November when he tested positive for both meth and alcohol.
"Understand, defense, that if he violates CCP requirements and they remand him, he's not getting back out," Jaramillo said.
The state argued for a higher cash-only bond, citing an instance were Pino allegedly threatened his family. Because no charges were filed, that didn't get to be considered through the court's public safety assessment tool.
His trial is set for July.
