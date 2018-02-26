Suspect in fatal stolen van crash wants charges dismissed
KOB.com Web Staff
February 26, 2018 05:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Elexus Groves, one of the two suspects accused of stealing a vehicle and causing a deadly crash, wants her murder charges thrown out.
Groves has filed a motion to dismiss her indictments, claiming there was no intention in killing 14-year-old Shaylee Boling and her mom, Shaunna Arredondo-Boling.
The incident happened on Jan. 18, 2017. Paul Garcia is also facing charges in connection with the deaths.
The state has not responded to the motion.
