Suspect in August shooting pleads guilty, faces 20 years behind bars

KOB.com Web Staff
January 19, 2018 07:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – One of the suspects in a 2017 shooting at a major Albuquerque intersection that injured multiple people took an unexpected plea deal in court on Friday. 

Ja'karl Jenkins is one of two men who police say shot at a car at Montgomery and Carlisle in early August. He pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from the incident.

He faces up to 20 years in prison.


Updated: January 19, 2018 07:00 PM
