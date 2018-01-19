Suspect in August shooting pleads guilty, faces 20 years behind bars
KOB.com Web Staff
January 19, 2018 07:00 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – One of the suspects in a 2017 shooting at a major Albuquerque intersection that injured multiple people took an unexpected plea deal in court on Friday.
Ja'karl Jenkins is one of two men who police say shot at a car at Montgomery and Carlisle in early August. He pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from the incident.
He faces up to 20 years in prison.
