Suspect in foster baby's death to appear in court Tuesday

KOB.com Web Staff
January 07, 2018 10:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Belen woman who police say is responsible for an 11-month-old foster baby's death will be in court on Tuesday.

Stephanie Crownover, 55, is being charged with child abuse resulting in death. She was taking care of three foster children, including the young baby, at her home.

She reportedly called 911 after she found the child unresponsive. Deputies say the baby had a ligature mark on her neck when they arrived at the residence.

Detectives looking into the case described horrific conditions in the house, including animal feces on the floor and structural problems with the residence.


KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 07, 2018 10:16 PM
Created: January 07, 2018 09:42 PM

