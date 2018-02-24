Suspect in January armed robbery incident arrested
February 24, 2018
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque man is behind bars and facing a list of charges after police say he committed a violent armed robbery in January.
According to a criminal complaint, Joseph Padilla forcefully entered a home in northeast Albuquerque with a woman and her teenage daughter inside.
The woman told police the man was armed with a knife and tire iron and hit her over the head before stealing her keys, car and cell phone.
Police were eventually able to catch up to Padilla by tracking that phone.
