VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Suspect in Victoria Martens case to be sentenced on drug charge

Jessica Kelley Jessica Kelley | 

KOB.com Web Staff
January 11, 2018 07:24 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A suspect in one of the most tragic cases New Mexico has ever seen, will go before a judge today expected to be sentenced in a separate case.

Advertisement

Jessica Kelly pleaded guilty to a drug charge last year.  The sentencing was delayed in August 2017 after Kelley’s attorney said Kelley would have been sent to the women’s prison in Grants, making it difficult to prepare for her trial.

Kelley, her cousin Fabian Gonzales and his girlfriend Michelle Martens are all charged in the death of Marten’s daughter Victoria.

Victoria was brutally killed in August 2016 on her tenth birthday.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 11, 2018 07:24 AM
Created: January 11, 2018 07:23 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Despite 'Comic-Con' name ruling, ABQ convention keeping its title
Despite 'Comic-Con' name ruling, ABQ convention keeping its title
Truck stop controversy takes center stage Thursday
Truck stop controversy takes center stage Thursday
What's next for ART?: Many disappointed after problems revealed
What's next for ART?: Many disappointed after problems revealed
Suspect in Victoria Martens case to be sentenced on drug charge
Jessica Kelley
Attempted home invasion caught on camera
Attempted home invasion caught on camera

Advertisement




Virgin Galactic launces SpaceShip Two test flight
VMS Eve and VSS Unity
Suspect in Victoria Martens case to be sentenced on drug charge
Jessica Kelley
Santa Fe city council takes up police return-to-work issue
Santa Fe city council takes up police return-to-work issue
Truck stop controversy takes center stage Thursday
Truck stop controversy takes center stage Thursday
'Beer for a better Burque' local brewery sells drinks for a good cause
Local brewery sells beers for a good cause