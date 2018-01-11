Suspect in Victoria Martens case to be sentenced on drug charge
|
KOB.com Web Staff
January 11, 2018 07:24 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A suspect in one of the most tragic cases New Mexico has ever seen, will go before a judge today expected to be sentenced in a separate case.
Jessica Kelly pleaded guilty to a drug charge last year. The sentencing was delayed in August 2017 after Kelley’s attorney said Kelley would have been sent to the women’s prison in Grants, making it difficult to prepare for her trial.
Kelley, her cousin Fabian Gonzales and his girlfriend Michelle Martens are all charged in the death of Marten’s daughter Victoria.
Victoria was brutally killed in August 2016 on her tenth birthday.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: January 11, 2018 07:24 AM
Created: January 11, 2018 07:23 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved