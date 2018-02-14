Police still looking for suspect truck in fatal Edgewood shooting

"Edgewood update, the suspect vehicle has been located," NMSP said in its initial Wednesday tweet. "This remains an open/active investigation, no further information is available currently as to not jeopardize the efforts of the investigators. When possible it will be released."

However, NMSP sent a second tweet around 1:10 p.m., saying they tracked the truck down but investigators learned it was not the suspect's vehicle.

"INVESTIGATION UPDATE: the white pickup, originally believed to be the suspect vehicle, was located. Through further investigation agents have determined this vehicle was not involved in the crime," NMSP wrote in its updated tweet. "We thank the public for their help. This investigation remains on going [sic]."

The suspect is described as a bandana-wearing man in his early-to-mid 20s standing somewhere between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot.

State police are also searching for a white sedan whose owner could have witnessed the shooting.