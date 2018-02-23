Suspect wanted for beating up 71-year-old man

25-year-old Jesus Zolorzano-Pacheco has active warrants for Aggravated Battery and Criminal Trespass. Police say he was identified as the man who beat up the 71-year-old in a parking lot on Feb. 13 near the area of Wyoming and Osuna causing facial fractures and an orbital fracture.

Anyone with information on Zolorzano-Pacheco's whereabouts is asked to contact 505-843-7867.