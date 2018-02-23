Suspect wanted for beating up 71-year-old man | KOB 4
Suspect wanted for beating up 71-year-old man

Marian Camacho
February 23, 2018 12:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police are asking for your help in locating a 25-year-old man they say beat up a 71-year-old.

25-year-old Jesus Zolorzano-Pacheco has active warrants for Aggravated Battery and Criminal Trespass. Police say he was identified as the man who beat up the 71-year-old in a parking lot on Feb. 13 near the area of Wyoming and Osuna causing facial fractures and an orbital fracture.

Anyone with information on Zolorzano-Pacheco's whereabouts is asked to contact 505-843-7867.  

 


Updated: February 23, 2018 12:50 PM
Created: February 23, 2018 12:50 PM

