State police identify 7 suspects in deadly Edgewood shooting; 2 still being sought
David Lynch
February 16, 2018 10:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – In their investigation into a deadly Edgewood gas station armed robbery-turned-shooting last weekend, state police have identified seven suspects involved in the incident, two of which they are still searching for.
The other five have been arrested, police say.
Police are urging that if you see Daniel Martinez or Misty Nevarez you do not approach them yourself, but instead immediately contact state police at (505)841-9256 option #3, or call 911.
Martinez is a 5 foot 11 inch man who weighs about 215 pounds and has tattoos on his neck and head. He also goes by "DJ," and police say he is considered to be armed and dangerous. Nevarez stands 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.
The other suspects involved in the premeditated plan to rob a Smith's Fuel Center in Edgewood are Daniel Gonzales, Morgan Ramirez, Donald Herbert Gregory, Veronica Martinez and Eileen Sandoval.
