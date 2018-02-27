Second armed robbery suspect arrested in SWAT incident
J.R. Oppenheim
February 27, 2018 08:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Bernalillo County sheriff's deputies arrested a 32-year-old man believed to be one of the two men involved in an armed robbery in Tijeras around midday Monday.
Deputies took Alejandro Silva into custody Tuesday after a manhunt and a SWAT incident in the Carnuel area. A K-9 unit helped in Silva's capture, BCSO Public Information Officer Felicia Maggard.
The robbery occurred at the Ten Points General Store but the suspect took off. Deputies eventually caught up with the suspect's vehicle on I-40 heading toward Carnuel.
It stopped there, and Maggard said Silva fled. Deputies did arrest a second person inside that vehicle, identified as Silva's cousin Jonathan Saiz.
BCSO says the two actually robbed two stores at gunpoint, and Saiz tried to carjack a postal employee. Saiz also allegedly drove a vehicle the wrong way on I-40.
