New tax law raises questions over charitable deductions

"Just in the program that I do, we collected 1.5 million pounds in donations," said Goodwill Community Relations Coordinator Gary Doll.

It’s also an organization that has a huge impact on the community with free services.

"We have several veteran's programs, we have a program that works with people that suffered a traumatic brain injury, we have a free training class to work in the retail industry, customer appreciation training," Doll said.

While they do get cash donations, they rely more on donated items to keep operations going. But other non-profits that need cash contributions to thrive are wondering what giving will look like this year under the new tax plan.

A study out of Indiana University says the new plan would lead to 23 million fewer Americans itemizing and a loss of $13 billion in charitable donations.

United Way of Central New Mexico President Ed Rivera says that could have huge implications for the state.

"Based upon our numbers in the state of New Mexico that could mean as much as $40 million to $50 million that may be lost in terms of philanthropic giving for programs in New Mexico," Rivera said.

He said that would affect everything from the arts, culture, healthcare, higher education and community-based non-profits. But Rivera believes the giving spirit goes beyond the tax write off.

"I'm not sure the deduction is the primary thing that comes to their mind when they're giving, I think they think of the importance of the work."

Some charities say they're unsure what new tax law will mean for them, so things are still up in the air.