Teen convicted in mobbing murder asks judge to reduce sentence

"Because of the wrong choices I have made, today is the first time that I have seen my son in two years and here I am seeing him in shackles," Rodriguez’s mom said.

She pleaded with the judge to reduce her son's 14-year prison sentence.

"He is not a mobber, a thug or an animal,” she said. “He was a 16-year-old boy who made the wrong choice. He chose to go out that night and break into a house. Not to hurt anyone."

In June 2015, Albuquerque bartender Steven Gerecke was shot and killed outside his home by one of six teens who were breaking into homes.

Rodriguez didn't pull the trigger but pleaded guilty to several charges for his role in the murder. In court Friday, he once again apologized to the Gerecke family before asking the judge for a second chance.

"I want to say sorry to the family again. I'll never stop saying I'm sorry to them for what happened," Rodriguez said.

But Loveless stood by his original sentence saying it was reasonable and nothing he heard in court Friday changes whether or not he thinks it was appropriate.

"I'm happy. I'm relieved,” said Vinnie Gerecke, Steven Gerecke’s widow. “I felt that considering the handful of charges that he plead guilty to, I thought the judge was fair in his original sentencing."

The other five teens involved in Gerecke's murder all took plea deals and have been sentenced.