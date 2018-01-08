Recovering teen gets signed picture from President Trump

Since then, New Mexicans and people across the country have stepped to help Taylor and his family and just yesterday, Wyatt received an autographed picture from the President himself.

On the photograph, President Trump wrote, “You are a true hero and servant. Remember that the work you do as a firefighter or anything you do in life, that you are working for the Lord.”

Wyatt’s road to recovery is a lengthy one. Today he will undergo the first of three planned surgeries on his eye. Doctors will be working hard to begin the repair on Wyatt’s eyelid and explore the eye itself for function and damage. They will also check his arm and face grafts, perform wound cleaning and change bandages.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Wyatt and his family. So far, the page has received more than $33,000 in donations.