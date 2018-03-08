Teen suspect in park homicide released from jail

There are a few rules 15-year-old Santiago Armijo will have to follow. Judge Neil Candelaria says the teen cannot be in possession of firearms or dangerous weapons. He must have no contact with victims, witnesses and co-defendants in this case, and he must wear a GPS tracking device.

Armijo and another 15-year-old, Jeremiah de la Pena, are accused of killing a man at Tower Park last week. Investigators say they shot 25-year-old Larry Desantiago after a deal involving a marijuana grinder went south.