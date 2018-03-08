Teen suspect in park homicide released from jail
KOB.com Web Staff
March 08, 2018 06:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- One of the teens accused of killing a man at an Albuquerque park has been released from custody.
There are a few rules 15-year-old Santiago Armijo will have to follow. Judge Neil Candelaria says the teen cannot be in possession of firearms or dangerous weapons. He must have no contact with victims, witnesses and co-defendants in this case, and he must wear a GPS tracking device.
Armijo and another 15-year-old, Jeremiah de la Pena, are accused of killing a man at Tower Park last week. Investigators say they shot 25-year-old Larry Desantiago after a deal involving a marijuana grinder went south.
The teens reportedly told police Desantiago chased after them when Armijo opened fire.
Meanwhile, a man accused in a violent road rage incident will stay in jail. Elias Montaño faces a slew of charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and child abuse.
Police say Montaño intestinally rammed another car and shot at it after he was cut off near Central and Atrisco last week. Montano's girlfriend and her 5-year-old son were in the car with him.
On Thursday, Judge Christina Argyres decided he should be held until his trial.
