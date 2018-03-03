Teen suspects in fatal shooting say they were being chased by victim
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – More details are being revealed about the murder last week at a southwest Albuquerque park.
According to a criminal complaint, 15-year-old Santiago Armijo shot and killed 25-year-old Larry Desantiago after Armijo offered to sell him a marijuana grinder. Both Armijo and his alleged accomplice, 15-year-old Jeremiah De La Pena, reportedly went with Desantiago to his car and got inside.
But the teens said they got uncomfortable when Desantiago locked his doors and began to back out. They told police they unlocked the doors and ran from the car, and Desantiago allegedly chased them.
Desantiago and De La Pena both told police they believed Desantiago was intoxicated and described being able to easily outrun him.
Police say De La Pena had a gun on him he had stolen, and that Armijo asked for it and shot Desantiago as he was chasing them. Witnesses say they heard Armijo shout "That's what you get!" after the shooting.
Armijo was supposed to make his first court appearance Saturday, but the public defender's office asked for the hearing to be rescheduled to Monday because a lawyer hadn't had the chance to meet Armijo in person just yet, which they believe is necessary due to the serious charges the teen faces.
