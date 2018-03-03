Teen suspects in fatal shooting say they were being chased by victim

Desantiago and De La Pena both told police they believed Desantiago was intoxicated and described being able to easily outrun him.

Police say De La Pena had a gun on him he had stolen, and that Armijo asked for it and shot Desantiago as he was chasing them. Witnesses say they heard Armijo shout "That's what you get!" after the shooting.

Armijo was supposed to make his first court appearance Saturday, but the public defender's office asked for the hearing to be rescheduled to Monday because a lawyer hadn't had the chance to meet Armijo in person just yet, which they believe is necessary due to the serious charges the teen faces.