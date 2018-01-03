VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Woman killed, man injured in NE Albuquerque shooting

Marian Camacho
January 04, 2018 07:00 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A woman was killed and a man, hospitalized after a shooting in northeast Albuquerque Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a home on the 200 block of Texas Street, near Chico Road around 8:30 p.m. Albuquerque Police tell us the man was outside when officers arrived, and it wasn't until they cleared the home, that they found the woman.

"So as officers searched and cleared that house to make sure it was safe, they discovered another female that had been shot," said APD Public Information Officer Daren Deaguero. 

Both were transported to UNM Hospital where the woman later died.  Police say the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police have not released the identities of the victims or if there are any suspects.


