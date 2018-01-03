Woman killed, man injured in NE Albuquerque shooting

Officers responded to a home on the 200 block of Texas Street, near Chico Road around 8:30 p.m. Albuquerque Police tell us the man was outside when officers arrived, and it wasn't until they cleared the home, that they found the woman.

"So as officers searched and cleared that house to make sure it was safe, they discovered another female that had been shot," said APD Public Information Officer Daren Deaguero.