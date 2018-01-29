Texting while driving billboards catch motorists' attention

"We wanted to do something to keep his memory alive and to prevent any other young person from dying so needlessly due to a crash," said Julie Garner, who founded Project Yellow Light, a scholarship competition to get younger drivers to think about safety behind the wheel.

Drivers are seeing billboards around town calling on high schoolers and college students to create a message that'll be shared nationally. The top prize is a $2,000 scholarship.

Here are some previous ones that motorists might have seen:

Better left unread than dead.

Don't text and drive. The word drive has the autocorrected word "die."

"I think what we do is a great way of getting the message across because we are actually giving the voice to the youth themselves, to convince each other to be careful on the road," Garner said.

Information on Project Yellow Light contest can be found at http://www.projectyellowlight.com/