Texting while driving billboards catch motorists' attention

Colton Shone
January 29, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Distracted driving can have deadly consequences, and a national group wants younger drivers to have a say in how their peers drive.

According to the New Mexico Monthly Traffic Fatality report for 2017, 370 people were killed in car crashes. Forty of those killed were under the age of 21.

Hunter Garner was16 years old when he and his friend were killed in a car crash in June 2007. His mom now is on a mission.

"We wanted to do something to keep his memory alive and to prevent any other young person from dying so needlessly due to a crash," said Julie Garner, who founded Project Yellow Light, a scholarship competition to get younger drivers to think about safety behind the wheel. 

Drivers are seeing billboards around town calling on high schoolers and college students to create a message that'll be shared nationally. The top prize is a $2,000 scholarship.

Here are some previous ones that motorists might have seen:

  • Better left unread than dead.
  • Don't text and drive. The word drive has the autocorrected word "die."

"I think what we do is a great way of getting the message across because we are actually giving the voice to the youth themselves, to convince each other to be careful on the road," Garner said.

Information on Project Yellow Light contest can be found at http://www.projectyellowlight.com/


Updated: January 29, 2018 05:28 PM
Created: January 29, 2018 12:22 PM

